DK Metcalf Reportedly Attending Seahawks Training Camp amid New Contract Talks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has reported to training camp amid contract negotiations, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson.

"It's unclear whether Metcalf will practice with the team, but his appearance at camp can be considered a positive," Fowler wrote.

The news of Metcalf reporting to training camp comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he was in talks with the Seahawks for a new contract.

"DK stayed away for most of the offseason for Seattle, rehabbing that foot injury," Rapaport said. "But clearly, clearly Seattle rebuffed all offers to potentially trade him. They want to get him paid as well."

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible to receive a significant extension that should put him among the NFL's highest-paid wide receivers.

He likely won't receive a deal similar to Davante Adams (five years, $140 million) and Tyreek Hill (four years, $120 million). However, he could receive something similar to A.J. Brown (four years, $100 million).

The 24-year-old was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft and impressed from the start. He played every game during his rookie season, catching 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

His best season came in 2020, when he caught 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. He followed that up with 75 catches for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last season.

It's not necessarily surprising that Metcalf reported to training camp this week. With Russell Wilson now playing for the Denver Broncos, he needs to develop some chemistry with new quarterback Drew Lock.

While Metcalf is expected to lead the way in 2022, Seattle also has Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain out wide, and Noah Fant at tight end.