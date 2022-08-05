Bucs WR Chris Godwin Practices for 1st Time Since Knee Surgery

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to practice Friday for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in early January.

Greg Auman of The Athletic noted the wideout was wearing a brace on his right knee. Pewter Report provided some videos from the practice session:

Godwin suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign. He was cleared for training camp activity last week.

Despite missing the final three games of the 2021 season, the 26-year-old still had a solid year, catching 98 passes for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. It was his first 1,000-plus yard season since the 2019 campaign.

However, Godwin has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons. In addition to tearing his ACL, he had a hamstring issue that resulted in him missing the final two games of the 2019 season, and he also missed three games in 2020 because of a hamstring ailment and a concussion.

When healthy, the Penn State product is one of the best receivers in the NFL. His best season came in 2019, when he caught 86 passes for a career-high 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games.

If Godwin misses any time this season, the Bucs shouldn't have much difficulty replacing him as they have plenty of depth with Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Julio Jones, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman, Jaelon Darden and Cyril Grayson Jr. available.