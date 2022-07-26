Trades, Signings for Buccaneers to Pursue After Julio Jones' Reported Contract

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady will have yet another weapon to play with this season after the team reportedly agreed to sign veteran wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the seven-time Pro Bowler is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in hopes of pursuing a championship. Jones spent 2021 with the Tennessee Titans after starring for the Atlanta Falcons through the first 10 years of his career.

Despite coming off a down year in which he failed to record 500 receiving yards for the first time in his career, Jones still has the capabilities to be a productive player. He will have more of an opportunity to produce in 2022 while playing in Tampa Bay's pass-happy offense alongside fellow wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who is coming off a torn ACL.

While signing Jones helps fortify the Bucs' passing attack, the team still has some areas it could look to improve for this season and beyond as it chases another Lombardi Trophy.

Here are some trades and free-agent signings that could propel Tampa Bay forward.