NFL Players Who Should Be On The Trade Block In 2022

This season, the New York Giants will be looking to discover if Daniel Jones can be their quarterback of the future. While this is the most important challenge facing the Giants, they'll also be looking to determine the future of running back Saquon Barkley.

The second overall pick in the 2018 draft is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He was superb as a rookie Pro Bowler but has had his career derailed by injuries. He barely topped 1,000 rushing yards in his second season, suffered a torn ACL in 2020 and averaged a mere 3.7 yards per carry in 2021.

However, Barkley appears healthier now, and New York is happy to have him on the roster.

"He's been good. He's been able to do everything we’ve asked him to do," head coach Brian Daboll told reporters. "...The routes we're asking him to run, his quickness, his ability to get in and out of breaks, his long speed. It's all looked good."

While a healthy Barkley could help get more out of Jones, he could also bring much-needed value in a trade. His guaranteed $7.2 million salary isn't excessive, and the Giants might be able to pry a high Day 2 pick from a contender if they're willing to absorb some of it.

The alternative for New York is letting Barkley play out his contract and then deciding whether to invest heavily in an up-and-down running back with a lengthy injury history. That's a tough position for a franchise that isn't ready to compete now.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to win now and could use another dual-threat running back after losing Ronald Jones II in free agency. Tampa has $10.5 million in cap space available and could afford to add Barkley as another outlet option for Tom Brady.

Barkley's contract situation may be easier to take for the Bucs than for other teams. Having Barkley on a one-year deal isn't as much of an issue for a team that may enter a full-blown rebuild if Brady retires (for real, this time) next offseason.

