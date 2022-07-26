Julio Jones, Tom Brady's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Reported Buccaneers Contract

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

When you're an aging wide receiver coming off a disappointing season, aligning with Tom Brady might be just the recipe for a rebound.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Julio Jones agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For a team in win-now mode, adding a wideout with Jones' pedigree is a no-brainer. A title contender can never have too much depth, especially at an offensive skill position.

From a fantasy football perspective, this may not move the needle much. Tom Brady was solidly in QB1 territory already, and Jones joins a crowded receiving corps that added Russell Gage earlier in the offseason.

