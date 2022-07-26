MLB Rumors: Willson Contreras, David Robertson Trade Package Discussed by Mets, Cubs

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs have engaged in trade discussions that would send catcher Willson Contreras and reliever David Robertson to Flushing in exchange for multiple prospects, per Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo.

However, the Mets are unwilling to include top prospects Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty in a deal. Alvarez is the team's No. 1 prospect, while Baty is ranked as the team's No. 2 prospect.

An agreement between the Mets and Cubs was "not yet close" as of last weekend, per Ragazzo. New York is "committed" to acquiring Contreras, who "appears to be their current focus" ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

The Mets aren't necessarily in need of a catcher with Jared McCann and Tomas Nido behind the plate. However, Contreras could be an interesting option as the club's designated hitter alongside the newly acquired Daniel Vogelbach, who has been particularly bad against lefties this year, hitting .141/.267/.156 with seven RBI.

Contreras has actually hit lefties better than righties this year, and over his career, slashing .284/.398/.676 with seven home runs and 12 RBI. So, it's no surprise the Mets might be interested in pairing him with Vogelbach.

Overall, Contreras is batting .258/.374/.473 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI this season.

As for Robertson, he would be a welcomed addition in the bullpen as the Mets are currently down Trevor May, who was placed on the 60-day injured list in May with a stress reaction in his right humerus.

Robertson has had a solid 2022 season, posting a 1.83 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 39.1 innings across 35 games. Acquiring him would help stabilize New York's bullpen and help the franchise gear up for a potential battle for the NL East title.

The Mets currently sit atop the division with a 59-37 record, but the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are just two games behind with a 58-40 record.

In addition to Contreras and Robertson, the Mets have also been linked to Baltimore Orioles veteran Trey Mancini and Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell in recent weeks.