NFL Training Camp Latest Buzz: Julio Jones Could Be Huge Boost for Tom Brady, Bucs

0 of 8

Justin Casterline/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Every NFL team has officially checked into training camp. By the end of Tuesday, all veterans had to report for their clubs' offseason summer programs.

As most players jumped back into the grind, others retired Tuesday. Tennessee Titans cornerback Buster Skrine decided to hang up his cleats. The Seattle Seahawks will release one of their top running backs. The player will walk away from the game as he recovers from a serious injury that required surgery.

Some general managers and coaches shared updates on players who want new contracts and battled injuries during the spring. One front-office executive chose not to speak on the uncertain future of two key players on the roster.

Also, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a splashy signing, which will put a Kool-Aid smile on Tom Brady's face.

On the first day with all training camps open, we have a lot to discuss as teams prepare for the 2022 season.