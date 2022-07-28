Yankees' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2022 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have been the team to beat for much of the 2022 season, but they've been coasting a bit of late with a record hovering around .500 in July.

Their shopping list at the deadline included an upgrade in the outfield; however those plans could change after trading for Andrew Benintendi late Wednesday night. Some late-inning bullpen help could also be a priority after Michael King landed on the injured list with an elbow issue, and perhaps some starting rotation depth.

This year's trade deadline is on Tuesday, and teams will have until 6 p.m. ET on the day to put the finishing touches to their roster for the stretch run.



Ahead we have taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate while also highlighting a pair of ideal targets to address their roster needs.

