WWE Legend John Cena Joins Fortnite Video Game as Playable Character

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

This week, skins of WWE legend and Hollywood star John Cena will debut in the popular video game Fortnite.

Fortnite's official Twitter account tweeted Tuesday that the skins will be available for purchase in the Item Shop starting Thursday at 8 p.m. ET:

According to the press release from Epic Games, gamers will be able to purchase both ring-gear and entrance-gear versions of Cena as part of the Epic SummerSlam promotion in anticipation of Saturday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Also available for purchase will be a Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe and U Can't C Me Emote, both of which refer to Cena's signature taunt.

The 16-time world champion won't be part of SummerSlam since he is busy fulfilling his duties as one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood.

Most notably, Cena is the main character in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which debuted in January to critical acclaim.

Last month, Cena appeared on an episode of Raw to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his debut on WWE's main roster, and he mentioned his desire to get back in the ring in the future.

With WrestleMania 39 going Hollywood in Inglewood, California, next year, the door may be open for Cena to be part of those festivities.