Packers Rumors: Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst Got Contract Extensions This Offseason

Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy was coy when asked if head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst received contract extensions this offseason, but it appears that both of them won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky received confirmation from a league source that LaFleur and Gutekunst, along with vice president Russ Ball, did in fact sign extensions will remain in Green Bay "for years to come."

Per Demovsky, both Gutekunst and LaFleur were nearing the end of their contracts ahead of the 2022 season. Gutekunst was promoted to general manager in 2018 and signed a five-year contract that would expire after this year. LaFleur was hired in 2019 on a four-year deal with a fifth-year option.

While speaking during the Packers' shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field on Monday, Murphy had high praise for LaFleur, Gutekunst and Ball. Still, he didn't get into details regarding their extensions, which Demovsky reported were completed "well before" the start of training camp this week.

"I'd prefer to keep [contract extensions] internal, but obviously you can see from my comments [to the shareholders] that I feel like they're doing an outstanding job," Murphy said.

Under Gutekunst, the Packers have gone 45-19-1. The team's 39-10 record with LaFleur at the helm set a new all-time mark for most wins by an NFL head coach in his first three seasons. Green Bay has not made it to the Super Bowl in their tenure, but the team played in two NFC Championship Games.

The Packers finished first in the NFC last season, and with two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers returning for another year under center, they are among the favorites to represent the conference in Super Bowl LVII.