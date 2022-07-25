Shams: Shareef O'Neal to Sign G League Ignite Contract After Lakers Summer League Run

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NBA G League Ignite are reportedly adding the son of a Hall of Famer.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Shareef O'Neal, who is the son of Shaquille O'Neal, signed a six-figure contract with the team. This comes after the younger O'Neal played for the Los Angeles Lakers during summer league this offseason.

O'Neal appeared in four summer-league contests and averaged 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.3 blocks in 11.5 minutes per game.

The 22-year-old didn't dominate during his run, but he showed enough potential with his pedigree to earn an opportunity with G League Unite.

"NBA teams were intrigued with O'Neal's athleticism and pedigree throughout the predraft and summer-league process," Charania wrote. "O'Neal has worked extensively with trainer Justin Zormelo in his continued development as a pro prospect, helping O'Neal navigate his basketball career on and off the floor."

It wasn't long ago that O'Neal was a 4-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Yet he never lived up to the expectations that accompanied him given his recruiting status and famous father in part because of health concerns.

He appeared in 13 games as a secondary contributor for UCLA in 2019-20, transferred to LSU and then appeared in 24 combined games for the Tigers during the next two seasons.

He averaged just 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game throughout his collegiate career but underwent open-heart surgery while at UCLA and endured multiple foot injuries, including a stress fracture, while at LSU.

O'Neal went undrafted after leaving LSU but continued his professional dreams in the summer league and will now do so in the G League.