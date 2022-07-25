WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 25

1 of 6

This week's Raw had a shocking opening, going right to the ring as The Miz and Logan Paul brawled with each other. Corey Graves and Byron Saxton said neither man could wait until Saturday and they started fighting before the show went on the air.

Once the recap of the fight was over, The Bloodline made its way to the ring. Paul Heyman did his usual song and dance to put over his clients and put down Brock Lesnar.

Theory's music hit, and he got tons of heat from the Madison Square Garden crowd as he talked about wanting to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam.

Theory tried to attack one of the Usos as they left the ring, but Roman Reigns held his cousin back and they left without further incident.

The opening brawl and the promo segment that followed were a fun way to kick off the show. People may read too much into this since this is Triple H's first week in control of the creative team, but let's just enjoy it when WWE does something good.

Grade: B+

The first match of the night saw Theory take on Drew McIntyre. For some reason, the announcer gave Theory a special intro even though we just saw him. It was actually a good heel move.

The Scottish Warrior took control early with some stiff strikes, and then he no-sold some chops when Theory turned the tables.

As McIntyre prepared to hit his finisher, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch attacked him to cause a disqualification. Bobby Lashley made the save and this turned into a tag match with Lashley and McIntyre taking on Sheamus and Theory.

The tag match had the level of physicality you would expect with four guys like this, so it made up for the DQ finish in the initial match by giving us a more satisfying conclusion. Lashley made Theory tap to the Hurt Lock to get the win.

Winners: Lashley and McIntyre

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations