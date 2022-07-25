WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 25

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 25July 25, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 25.
This was the first episode to take place without Vince McMahon at the helm. Triple H has been installed as the head of creative, so he was steering the ship this week.
This was also the SummerSlam go-home episode, so the top priority was hyping and building up the pay-per-view.
Logan Paul debuted his WWE talk show, "Impaulsive TV," Rey Mysterio celebrated 20 years with WWE and had a match with Dominik against Judgment Day, and The Bloodline took on The Street Profits and Riddle.
Let's look at what went down during Monday's show.
Opening Segment, Theory and Sheamus vs. Lashley and McIntyre
- Starting off the show with a shot of Paul and The Miz brawling was a great way to get the energy of the crowd high. Bringing out Roman Reigns right after was the smartest way to follow it.
- Theory dropping the briefcase after hitting Jey Uso was kind of funny.
- The crowd was into everything that was happening. A lively crowd makes just about any show better.
- When McIntyre is at his best, the crowd absolutely loves him. With the right booking, he could become the biggest star in WWE.
- Theory is decent at selling for his opponents. He has good "I'm in pain" facial expressions.
- It's unreal how athletic Lashley is. He has every tool you could ask for in a pro wrestler.
- Something about Dolph Ziggler taunting Theory without actually doing anything was hilarious.
This week's Raw had a shocking opening, going right to the ring as The Miz and Logan Paul brawled with each other. Corey Graves and Byron Saxton said neither man could wait until Saturday and they started fighting before the show went on the air.
Once the recap of the fight was over, The Bloodline made its way to the ring. Paul Heyman did his usual song and dance to put over his clients and put down Brock Lesnar.
Theory's music hit, and he got tons of heat from the Madison Square Garden crowd as he talked about wanting to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam.
Theory tried to attack one of the Usos as they left the ring, but Roman Reigns held his cousin back and they left without further incident.
The opening brawl and the promo segment that followed were a fun way to kick off the show. People may read too much into this since this is Triple H's first week in control of the creative team, but let's just enjoy it when WWE does something good.
Grade: B+
The first match of the night saw Theory take on Drew McIntyre. For some reason, the announcer gave Theory a special intro even though we just saw him. It was actually a good heel move.
The Scottish Warrior took control early with some stiff strikes, and then he no-sold some chops when Theory turned the tables.
As McIntyre prepared to hit his finisher, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch attacked him to cause a disqualification. Bobby Lashley made the save and this turned into a tag match with Lashley and McIntyre taking on Sheamus and Theory.
The tag match had the level of physicality you would expect with four guys like this, so it made up for the DQ finish in the initial match by giving us a more satisfying conclusion. Lashley made Theory tap to the Hurt Lock to get the win.
Winners: Lashley and McIntyre
Grade: B
The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day
- Rey getting a little emotional when he talked about Eddie Guerrero's impact on his career was a touching moment.
- The way Dominik was pacing around the ring made it seem like he might turn on his dad before the match started.
- Priest's ring jacket was awesome.
- Rey and Balor looked especially good here. Both men have an extra level of shine to everything they do.
- The double 619 looked great this week.
Rey and Dominik Mysterio came out to celebrate Rey's 20th anniversary with WWE properly after a few weeks of videos hyping it up. Rey spoke about his career and how thankful he is to have been able to do this for so long.
Finn Balor and Damian Priest came through the crowd and looked poised to attack as the show went to a break. We returned to see the scheduled tag team match already in progress.
Balor had Dominik on defense and whipped him from corner to corner. Rey got a pop when he tagged in, but it didn't take long for Priest to get the tag and take control using his significant size advantage.
This match was given a good amount of time, so all four men had chances to hit their big moves and look good in the process. Rey continued to prove he is still capable of going with the best of any generation.
Winners: The Mysterios
Grade: B+
Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop
- Bliss needs to ditch the doll soon. If it won't be part of her gimmick, she doesn't need to carry it around anymore.
- The announcers could have done a bit more to elaborate on the past relationship between Bliss and Nikki.
- Doudrop deserves more credit than she gets. She is versatile and makes her opponents look good as underdogs.
Becky Lynch interrupted a promo by Bianca Belair and ended up initiating a fight less than a minute after she entered the ring. The brawl spoiled to the ringside area and over the announce table.
Alexa Bliss then came out to battle Doudrop, who had Nikki A.S.H. in her corner. Nikki provided a momentary distraction so Doudrop could hit a running crossbody for a two-count right away.
Bliss was fighting from underneath for a bit, but she was able to make a comeback and build some momentum after taking out Doudrop by her leg.
The Goddess was able to hit a DDT counter when Doudrop had her in position for a powerslam, and that is what ended the match. Bliss celebrated with a young fan at ringside as Nikki consoled her partner.
This match was not really memorable, but it didn't have anything to complain about either. It was a good win for Bliss, but there could have been more to it.
Winner: Alexa Bliss
Grade: C-
'Impaulsive TV'
- Did you notice what Maryse's purse looked like?
- Maryse and The Miz would have made good casting in the upcoming Barbie movie.
Paul came out to introduce the world to his WWE talk show, "Impaulsive TV." He talked a little about his brother boxing in MSG soon before he moved on.
The crowd was booing him a bit, but it wasn't total go-away heat. He called out The Miz to finish what they started at the top of the show.
Maryse came out first and told him to stop making fun of her husband's genitalia, but she couldn't pronounce that word and had to settle for something else.
The A-Lister came out later and talked some trash before Ciampa attacked Paul from out of nowhere and helped The Miz beat him down.
This segment was not well-received by the live crowd and did not come close to creating the same level of intrigue as their brawl at the start of the show.
Grade: C-
Alpha Academy vs. AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler
- Styles' has one of the best dropkicks in the history of pro wrestling. It always looks like he nails his opponents with full force.
- Gable's pre-match promo was fine but ultimately unnecessary.
- Otis moves quicker than he looks like he should be able to move. It's impressive how well he can keep pace with smaller guys.
A backstage confrontation earlier in the show led to Ziggler teaming up with AJ Styles to take on Chad Gable and Otis in a tag match.
Gable and Ziggler started for their teams and had a fun mat-wrestling exchange for the first few seconds before Styles tagged in and drilled the former Olympian with his trademark dropkick.
All four of these guys have different skills, but they meshed well together to create an entertaining tag match. Even though Otis is booked as a powerhouse, he is more than capable of hanging in the ring with technicians like Styles and Ziggler because of his background in amateur wrestling.
Ziggler ended up scoring the win for his team by pinning Gable. This was a good, totally fresh match, which is always a nice addition to any show. While both guys should remain solo for now, seeing Styles and Ziggler work together more often would be a lot of fun.
Winners: AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler
Grade: B-
The Bloodline vs. Riddle and Street Profits
- The height Reigns got when he picked up Ford for a urinagi slam was nuts.
- Ford was busted open at one point and his face was covered in blood. It looks like it happened when his face was slammed into the top turnbuckle by Reigns. His nose may be broken.
- The pre-match segment backstage with Jeff Jarrett, The Usos and Profits was funnier than expected.
- Jimmy's suicide dive to Ford near the end of the match was great, but Dawkins sending both Usos into the timekeeper's area right after was even better.
The main event of the evening was a six-man tag match with Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins and Riddle taking on The Usos and Reigns.
This match had the usual flow of a six-man WWE contest. The heels controlled the pace most of the time, but the babyfaces would make occasional comebacks to pop the crowd.
We have seen way too many matches with The Usos and Profits in recent weeks, but it's hard to be mad at it while it's happening because all four guys work so well together. Add in the athletic ability of Riddle and Reigns and you end up with a solid match like this.
Ford spent more time in the ring than his partners, so he took the brunt of The Bloodline's wrath. Riddle was the one to get the hot tag and get the upper hand for his team. It came down to him and Reigns. The Tribal Chief countered the RKO and hit a Spear to get the pin.
Seth Rollins came out and had a standoff with his former Shield brother in the aisle before he went after Riddle and hit him with the steel steps. He hit a Stomp on the stairs to end the show laughing like a mad man.
This whole episode of Raw had a smoother feel to it than we have seen in quite some time, and was capped off nicely with an exciting and energetic match between six talented athletes.
If we are going to get any changes to the overall product, they are going to be slow and take patience. However, if this is a sign of what Raw may look like under Triple H, the future looks bright.
Winners: The Bloodline
Grade: A-
