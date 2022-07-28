Every NBA Team's Biggest Win and Loss of the 2022 Offseason

30 of 30

G Fiume/Getty Images

Biggest Win: Taking Care of Guard Depth

Few teams had worse positional shortcomings than the Washington Wizards had at point guard last year, so it's encouraging that the offseason brought help.

Monte Morris is a high-end backup who performed fine as a starter with a Nikola Jokic safety blanket in 2021-22, but even he's a major upgrade at the point over Raul Neto, Ish Smith and Aaron Holiday.

Delon Wright brings another playmaker, along with the bonus ability to slide up to a wing spot that should help keep as many facilitators on the floor as possible. Though Will Barton is a shooting guard, he ranked in the 87th percentile at his position in assist rate last season. Throw in rookie Johnny Davis, who'll be a project but comes with upside as the No. 10 overall pick, and Washington committed many of its offseason resources to solving its biggest problem.

Biggest Loss: Bradley Beal's Contract

Miss me with the excuses and rhetorical questions about the $251 million contract the Wizards handed Beal.

What were they supposed to do, let their best player walk away in free agency for nothing?

The Wizards painted themselves into this corner by failing to trade Beal two years ago when he might have brought back a Jrue Holiday-level package of future first-rounders. That they faced the possibility of Beal leaving is their own fault, arrived at through inaction and a bizarre commitment to chasing a first-round out. And even if we forget Washington tied its own hands, it's not like there was a queue of other teams out there clamoring to pay Beal as much as possible. If they'd wanted to, the Wizards could have drawn a harder line on years or dollars and, for crying out loud, at least avoided giving Beal the only no-trade clause in the league.

Multiyear max deals for veterans almost never age well. But the Wizards put themselves in a position where the early seasons of Beal's contract won't return positive value, and the trade restriction means that Washington won't get teams' best offers if it ever comes to the point of moving him. Franchises that know Beal will veto a deal won't offer anything at all, and the teams he approves will be incentivized to lowball, knowing the Wizards face a narrowed market.

This is going to start and end badly, and the middle won't be a picnic either.

