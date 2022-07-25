NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker, Isaiah Thomas Contracts Considered by Hornets

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are "considering" a reunion with Kemba Walker and have also discussed re-signing Isaiah Thomas, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

Charlotte is seeking depth at point guard and could add one of the veteran options that has familiarity with the franchise.

Thomas finished last season with the Hornets, appearing in 17 games while averaging 8.3 points in just 12.9 minutes per game.

Walker began his career in Charlotte, playing eight seasons while earning three of his four All-Star selections. He averaged 25.6 points and 5.9 assists per game in his final season with the Hornets in 2018-19 before signing with the Boston Celtics in free agency.

Despite producing quality numbers over two years with the Celtics (19.9 PPG, 4.8 APG), injuries were a major story for Walker, and he was traded and waived last offseason before landing with the New York Knicks. That preceded a dreadful season where he averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists per game, both career lows.

The Knicks needed to send first-round pick Jalen Duren to the Detroit Pistons just to get out of Walker's contract.

After agreeing to a buyout with Detroit, the 32-year-old could get another chance with the team that drafted him.

Thomas, 33, has been on the move even more in recent years, appearing for seven different organizations in the last five seasons. He's played just 109 games since he joined the Denver Nuggets in 2018-19 and has struggled to secure a spot in any rotation since then.

The two-time All-Star could still be an option for Charlotte after he "emerged as a positive locker-room leader" last year, per Charania.

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are the team's top options in the backcourt, and James Bouknight can provide depth, but another veteran presence could be valuable on the young roster.

Thomas reached double figures in seven of his 17 games with the Hornets, all off the bench, which could help the team get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.