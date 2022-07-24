X

    MLB Fans Sound off on Nick Castellanos and Phillies Reporter's Heated Exchange

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 24, 2022

    There was mixed reaction on social media after Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos lost his cool with a reporter following Saturday's game.

    After NBC Sports' Jim Salisbury asked whether he could hear the boos from the crowd, Castellanos called it a "stupid question."

    Jamie Apody @JamieApody

    Things got a bit contentious in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> clubhouse tonight during and after Nick Castellanos' media availability and our <a href="https://twitter.com/6abc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@6abc</a> cameras were there. Thoughts on this exchange? <a href="https://t.co/DcqmbIpz2e">pic.twitter.com/DcqmbIpz2e</a>

    While some defended the veteran reporter, others sided with Castellanos:

    Ben Ross @BenRossTweets

    1. Castellanos is right - it was a stupid question.<br>2. Under no circumstances should a reporter get aggressive like that with a player. <a href="https://t.co/LFEpUCfqu5">https://t.co/LFEpUCfqu5</a>

    John Stolnis @JohnStolnis

    Nick Castellanos doing all he can to cement himself as an all time free agent bust, picks a fight with Jim Salisbury, one of the best there is. Sound strategy, Nick. <a href="https://t.co/6uUn7KKvUM">https://t.co/6uUn7KKvUM</a>

    Mark Ortega @MarkEOrtega

    Castellanos is totally fine to respond that way and the writer is the one in the wrong by getting combative when told it was a stupid question <a href="https://t.co/xeJ8Vj3rZn">https://t.co/xeJ8Vj3rZn</a>

    Christopher Crawford @Crawford_MILB

    Castellanos could have handled the question better, but I'm curious what "good" comes from a question like that.

    Mike Sielski @MikeSielski

    would or should do is back down. Jim is there to do a job, &amp; the fact that Castellanos would ask the reporters there, "Can anybody else answer that for him?" shows he doesn't understand what that job is. Jim &amp; most of the media aren't there to be David Puddy. They're not there...

    Patrick Creighton @PCreighton1

    It’s poor form. Reporter is clearly trying to bait Castellanos. Nick gives him a funny answer but then he continues pressing exact same question. <br>Players shouldn’t have to keep giving the “yeah it’s tough but I need to be better” type crap. Have some respect for the players. <a href="https://t.co/OIuDKoPRKL">https://t.co/OIuDKoPRKL</a>

    Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

    Going out on a limb, &amp; guessing Nick Castellanos won’t be in philly for the length of his contract.

    Castellanos signed with Philadelphia this past offseason on a five-year, $100 million deal, but he has fallen well short of expectations through the first half of 2022.

    The 30-year-old entered Sunday with a .245 average and eight home runs in 93 games. His. .657 OPS is well short of last year's mark of .939 when he earned an All-Star selection and some MVP votes.

    It seems the frustration is starting to boil over for the player, media and fans.

