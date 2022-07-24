MLB Fans Sound off on Nick Castellanos and Phillies Reporter's Heated Exchange

MLB Fans Sound off on Nick Castellanos and Phillies Reporter's Heated ExchangeJuly 24, 2022
There was mixed reaction on social media after Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos lost his cool with a reporter following Saturday's game.
After NBC Sports' Jim Salisbury asked whether he could hear the boos from the crowd, Castellanos called it a "stupid question."
Jamie Apody @JamieApody
Things got a bit contentious in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> clubhouse tonight during and after Nick Castellanos' media availability and our <a href="https://twitter.com/6abc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@6abc</a> cameras were there. Thoughts on this exchange? <a href="https://t.co/DcqmbIpz2e">pic.twitter.com/DcqmbIpz2e</a>
While some defended the veteran reporter, others sided with Castellanos:
Mike Sielski @MikeSielski
would or should do is back down. Jim is there to do a job, & the fact that Castellanos would ask the reporters there, "Can anybody else answer that for him?" shows he doesn't understand what that job is. Jim & most of the media aren't there to be David Puddy. They're not there...
Patrick Creighton @PCreighton1
It’s poor form. Reporter is clearly trying to bait Castellanos. Nick gives him a funny answer but then he continues pressing exact same question. <br>Players shouldn’t have to keep giving the “yeah it’s tough but I need to be better” type crap. Have some respect for the players. <a href="https://t.co/OIuDKoPRKL">https://t.co/OIuDKoPRKL</a>
Castellanos signed with Philadelphia this past offseason on a five-year, $100 million deal, but he has fallen well short of expectations through the first half of 2022.
The 30-year-old entered Sunday with a .245 average and eight home runs in 93 games. His. .657 OPS is well short of last year's mark of .939 when he earned an All-Star selection and some MVP votes.
It seems the frustration is starting to boil over for the player, media and fans.