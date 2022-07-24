MLB Fans Sound off on Nick Castellanos and Phillies Reporter's Heated Exchange

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There was mixed reaction on social media after Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos lost his cool with a reporter following Saturday's game.

After NBC Sports' Jim Salisbury asked whether he could hear the boos from the crowd, Castellanos called it a "stupid question."

While some defended the veteran reporter, others sided with Castellanos:

Castellanos signed with Philadelphia this past offseason on a five-year, $100 million deal, but he has fallen well short of expectations through the first half of 2022.

The 30-year-old entered Sunday with a .245 average and eight home runs in 93 games. His. .657 OPS is well short of last year's mark of .939 when he earned an All-Star selection and some MVP votes.

It seems the frustration is starting to boil over for the player, media and fans.