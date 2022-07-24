NFL Rumors: Google Bids for Sunday Ticket amid Interest from Apple, Amazon and Disney

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Google is reportedly the latest company to make a bid for NFL's Sunday Ticket starting in 2023, according to Tripp Mickle, Kevin Draper and Benjamin Mullin of the New York Times (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk)

If a deal is completed, NFL games would be streamed on YouTube, which is owned by Google.

Apple, Amazon and Disney are among the other companies bidding for the NFL rights, which are owned by DirecTV through the 2022 season.

"A number of companies are in strong position to potentially land Sunday Ticket, but we still have a ways to go in this process," NFL media executive Brian Rolapp told the New York Times.

Rolapp still expects a deal to be finalized "in the coming months."

Dylan Byers of Puck News previously reported Apple was the "most likely" to purchase the NFL rights for potentially as much as $3 billion.

Apple remains the frontrunner, according to the New York Times, but Google could represent formidable competition as one of the most valuable brands in the world.

DirecTV has controlled NFL Sunday Ticket since 1994, providing fans access to out-of-market games. However, commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed plans to change providers when the contract expires after this season.

"I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service," Goodell said earlier this month. "I think that’s what’s best for the consumers."