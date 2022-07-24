MLB Trade Deadline 2022: End Date and Fresh Rumors

1 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are on a five-game losing streak, which makes it look like there's blood in the water, so teams are calling to express trade interest in Shohei Ohtani, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Morosi goes on to report, though, that the Angels indicated that they have no plans to move their superstar pitcher.

Currently, the Halos are sitting at 39-55, which puts them 11.5 games behind for that crucial final AL wild-card spot.

Ohtani and Mike Trout are doing their parts as the Angels' two best players, but they don't have much help, especially when it comes to run support.

Case in point: the Japanese two-way player was dominant on the mound through six innings with 11 strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves, but then it all came crumbling down in the seventh frame.

The right-hander gave up six runs and the Halos lost 8-1 at Truist Park on Friday.

Ohtani was visibly upset and that could be pushing him towards wanting a trade.

He hasn't asked to be moved, though, but the stress of losing is real.

"It's certainly got to be hard on [Ohtani]," Interim manager Phil Nevin told Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. "I think every time he goes out there, he feels like he can't give up a run. And for a while there he didn't. It's hard to pitch when you know your offense is struggling. When you're pitching like he does every night and understanding one little blooper or mistake can hurt you, it's hard to pitch like that, and that makes what he's done over the last two months even more impressive."

The fact that the Angels lack depth is one fact that they can't run from, which may force them to deal the young cornerstone to build around Mike Trout, who's under contract until 2030.

That said, the club will likely hold out until the offseason to re-evaluate and decide then if they are indeed sellers of one of the sport's biggest draws.

As a pitcher, Ohtani has a 2.80 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 16 starts. As a hitter, he has 19 home runs and 10 stolen bases.