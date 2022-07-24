Malik Monk: Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Will Work Out

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Malik Monk is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he believes the team's stars will be fine going into 2022-23.

The new Sacramento Kings guard discussed LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook with TMZ.

"They're grown men," Monk said (1:06 in the video). "Especially when they have convos like that, it’ll work out for them. They're all great."

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James, Davis and Westbrook reportedly had a phone conversation earlier this month "each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work."

Though Westbrook had been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, it appears the players plan to stick together and try to return to contention.

Monk spent last season with the Lakers on a one-year deal, setting career highs with 13.8 points and 2.9 assists per game. Only Westbrook played more total minutes for Los Angeles last season than Monk.

The rest of the team didn't fare as well, finishing 11th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.