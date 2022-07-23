Packers' Star OT David Bakhtiari Placed on PUP with Injury Before Training Camp

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been placed on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The news comes as Bakhtiari is working his way back from a torn ACL.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL during practice in December 2020.

The 30-year-old missed all but one game in 2021 as he dealt with fluid buildup in his knee and needed to undergo a second surgery in November.

Bakhtiari attempted to return to the field in Green Bay's season finale against the Detroit Lions and played 27 snaps. However, he experienced fluid buildup in his knee again and missed Green Bay's divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The three-time Pro Bowler did not participate in OTAs this summer, and it's unclear when he might suit up for training camp. However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters last month that the team expects him to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

"Time will tell," he said. "We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but, you know, we did last year as well. I think time will tell. We feel good about the work he's put in and where he's at."

Bakhtiari has been a staple on the Green Bay offensive line since being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He and the Packers agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $105.5 million in November 2020, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

In addition to earning three Pro Bowl selections, he has also been named an All-Pro twice.

If Bakhtiari is unable to start the 2022 season, the Packers could turn to Yosh Nijman or Rasheed Walker at left tackle.