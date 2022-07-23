Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers Placed on 10-Day IL with Hamstring injury

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

As if things weren't bad enough for the Boston Red Sox after Friday's 28-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Red Sox announced prior to Saturday's game that Devers has been placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right hamstring.

Outfielder Jaylin Davis is being called up from Triple-A to take Devers' spot on the 26-man roster.

Devers was removed from Friday's loss after his at-bat in the fifth inning after feeling something in his hamstring.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters the team was contemplating putting Devers on the injured list.

"After the last at-bat yesterday, he felt his right hammy," Cora said. "We’re debating right now what we’re going to do. There’s a chance he goes on the IL. He’s going through testing and all that stuff. We’ll see. But there’s a good chance he’ll go on the IL."

Injuries are starting to pile up for Boston as it looks to keep pace in the American League wild-card race. Enrique Hernandez, who has been out since June 8 with a strained hip flexor, was transferred to the 60-day injured list as part of Saturday's moves.

Trevor Story has been out since July 14 with a right hand contusion. Rich Hill, Michael Wacha, Josh Winckowski and Chris Sale are among the Red Sox pitchers on the IL.

The loss of Devers is arguably the most significant injury facing the Red Sox right now. The 25-year-old ranks second in the AL with 4.6 FanGraphs wins above replacement. He's hitting .324/.379/.602 with 22 homers and 55 RBI in 349 at-bats.

The Red Sox (48-46) enter Saturday in fourth place in the AL East. They trail the Toronto Blue Jays by three games for the final playoff spot in the American League.