Seth Curry Would Rather Play Against Steph Than Team Up: Trying to Create My Own Path

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Seth Curry wants to forge his own path in the NBA, so he doesn't envision teaming up with his superstar brother Stephen Curry any time soon after previously doing so in the past.

"I've thought about it as people bring it up, but to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing," Seth told Golden State Warriors insider Monte Poole on the latest episode of Dubs Talk (h/t Angelina Martin of NBC Sports).

Curry added: "You never know what the future holds. I wouldn't be against it, but it's definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best."

Seth signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors in 2013 after going undrafted out of Duke. However, he was waived after the preseason and never made a regular-season appearance alongside his brother.

After that, Seth bounced around the G League before becoming an NBA regular with the Sacramento Kings in 2015-16. He then played for the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the Ben Simmons deal last season.

Seth, 31, is now set to be a key piece for the Nets in 2022-23 with the futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving up in the air. Durant requested a trade last month, and Irving could also be moved this summer.

In 19 games in Brooklyn last season, Seth averaged 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 46.8 percent from deep.

Steph, meanwhile, has had an incredibly impressive NBA career, winning four titles and two MVP awards in addition to being named an All-Star eight times and a two-time scoring champion.

The 34-year-old is now aiming to win his fifth NBA title, and there's a good chance he leads the Warriors to the finals again next season.