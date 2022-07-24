Paddy Pimblett and the Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 209

1 of 7

Pimblett masterfully covered all the bases.

He was the clear heartthrob of the crowd during a raucous ring walk. He was a cold-blooded assassin during introductions as he stared down opponent Jordan Leavitt. And he was a multi-faceted MMA practitioner in securing a second-round victory.

Then, in an interview with Michael Bisping that followed his rear-naked choke triumph, he showed an authentically human side while mourning the recent death of a friend by apparent suicide.

"If you're a man and you're carrying a heavy weight, talk to someone," he said. "I'd rather have (my friend) cry on my shoulder than have to go to his funeral next week."

It was a compelling change in persona for the brash Liverpool native, who promised mayhem during fight week and delivered while improving to 3-0 in the UFC and 19-3 overall.

He was taken down and controlled for much of the first round but succeeded during tie-ups in the second and landed a hard knee to the temple that dumped Leavitt to the floor and left him vulnerable to the submission sequence.

Pimblett isolated Leavitt's right arm and subsequently seized his throat with little difficulty and finally prompted the tap-out at 2:46.

It was Pimblett's second straight UFC submission and the ninth of his career and the performance did nothing to alter the stardom arc he appears to be on.

"That's what I do," he said. "I'm very good."