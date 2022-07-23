French F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 4

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Ferrari holds a small advantage over Red Bull on the starting grid for the French Grand Prix, but the team of Charles Leclerc will have to fight harder to keep the polesitter in front of the race on Sunday.

Leclerc won the pole position on Saturday thanks to help from Carlos Sainz. Leclerc used the slipstream from Sainz's car to gain an edge on the second half of the track to produce a faster lap time than both Red Bulls.

Ferrari utilized that strategy because Sainz incurred a grid penalty due to replacements made to parts of his power unit. Sainz opted to help his teammate earn pole on Saturday because his qualifying position did not matter.

The Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will start second and third, respectively, and they are expected to put pressure on Leclerc from the start.

Red Bull should have the advantage throughout the race because it can attack Leclerc with two drivers, and potentially two different strategies, to land first place.

Sainz and Kevin Magnussen will start on the final row, but there is plenty of potential for both drivers to move up the grid. Sainz has one of the fastest engines at his disposal and Magnussen proved to have pace in qualifying that could propel him up the grid.

Most of the attention on Sunday will be centered on the ongoing Ferrari-Red Bull title duel, but there could be plenty of action in the midfield.

McLaren came to Le Castellet with upgrades to its cars and both of its drivers outperformed their Alpine counterparts. McLaren and Alpine enter the weekend tied for fourth in constructors' points with 81.