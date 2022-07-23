Monty Williams, Suns Reportedly Agree to Long-Term Contract Extension

AP Photo/Matt York

The Phoenix Suns and head coach Monty Williams reportedly reached an agreement Saturday on a long-term contract extension.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Williams, who was already under contract through the 2023-24 NBA season, is now linked to the Suns for "several more seasons." Financial details weren't immediately released.

Williams has compiled a 149-78 record (.656 winning percentage) across three seasons leading the Suns' coaching staff. The team has reached the playoffs each of the past two years, highlighted by a trip to the 2021 NBA Finals, where it came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 50-year-old former NBA forward is the league's reigning Coach of the Year, and he's also been voted the National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year the last two seasons.

Despite those accolades, Williams accepted responsibility after Phoenix was knocked out of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round to end its 2021-22 campaign.

"So from my standpoint, I did not have us ready to play in a Game 7. They played their tails off," he told reporters in May. "That part, for me, is tough because I know how bad our guys wanted it. We just had a bad night."

The Suns should once again be a championship contender in 2022-23 with a roster led by Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton, who returns after receiving an offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers in free agency that was quickly matched by Phoenix.

Williams previously served as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans for five seasons beginning in 2010. He posted a 173-221 mark (.439) with two playoff appearances.

The former Notre Dame standout, who was selected in the first round of the 1994 NBA draft, has also spent time as an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers during his coaching career.

Williams played nine NBA seasons, averaging 6.3 points across 456 games with the Sixers, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic.