Mariners' 14-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Astros in 5-2 Loss

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners' winning streak ended at 14 games Friday night in a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Seattle fell behind immediately on a leadoff home run by Astros All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve in the top of the first inning, and by the sixth inning, the M's were down 5-1.

While the Mariners attempted to stage a late comeback with a Ty France solo homer in the sixth and a bases-loaded walk in the eighth, the Astros ultimately shut the door.

The loss dropped Seattle to 51-43 on the season and dropped it to 11 games behind the Astros for the American League West lead, but the Mariners would be in the playoffs as a wild card if the season ended today.

In winning 14 games in a row, the Mariners tied the Atlanta Braves for the longest win streak in Major League Baseball this season, but they fell just short of their own franchise record.

The historic 2001 Mariners, who went 116-46, won 15 consecutive games that season from late May through early June.

While falling one win short of tying that record was a bitter disappointment for the M's, there is no question that they completely turned around their season over the past few weeks.

When the streak started, Seattle was just 37-42, and it seemed poised to miss the playoffs for a 21st consecutive season.

Remarkably, the Mariners have not reached the postseason since their historic 2001 campaign, and even that ended in bitter disappointment with a 4-1 series loss to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

The Mariners have been trending in the right direction in recent years, though, finishing 90-72 last season and narrowly missing out on a wild-card berth.

This season, an extra playoff team has been added in each league, meaning six American League teams will play extra baseball in October.

The Mariners will have no shortage of competition for a wild-card spot, though, as the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox are all above .500 in the AL East, while the Cleveland Guardians are hanging around in second place in the AL Central.

However, with All-Stars Julio Rodriguez and France leading the way, plus a strong starting rotation anchored by Robbie Ray and Logan Gilbert, the M's have a legitimate chance to finally put their playoff drought to bed.