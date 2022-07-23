Warriors Rumors: Trevion Williams Agrees to Exhibit 10 Contract After Celtics Stint

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off a promising showing in NBA Summer League with the Boston Celtics, Trevion Williams is getting an opportunity with the Golden State Warriors.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the reigning NBA champions have agreed to terms on an Exhibit 10 contract with Williams.

The Celtics signed Williams to their summer-league roster after he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA draft.

The 21-year-old had an excellent four-year career at Purdue from 2018 to '22. He was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year as a senior in 2021-22 after averaging 12.0 points per game and shooting a career-high 54.7 percent from the field (35.7 percent from three).

Williams appeared in all five of Boston's summer-league games in Las Vegas. The Boilermakers alum averaged 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds to help the Celtics finish the season with a 3-2 record.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary contract that is typically not guaranteed. It also includes an attachment that allows teams to convert it into a two-way contract, which has to be done prior to the start of the regular season.

Williams' deal will allow him to possibly compete for a roster spot during training camp. He could find himself in position to be a backup center for the Warriors.

Kevon Looney returned to Golden State on a three-year, $25.5 million contract at the start of free agency. He will continue to be the starting center for head coach Steve Kerr.

Behind Looney, though, there remain significant questions about James Wiseman after he missed the entire 2021-22 season with a knee injury. The 21-year-old did average 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in four appearances during summer league.

Williams is fighting an uphill battle to make the Warriors roster, but he is in a position to potentially remain with the organization on their G League squad to continue developing his game.