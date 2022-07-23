Vince McMahon's Exits with a Whimper, Corbin-McAfee Greatness, More Friday Takes

0 of 4

Friday was just another boring day that ended with the usual episodes of SmackDown and Rampage. Nothing else interesting happened whatsoever. Not one thing.

Joking aside, Friday afternoon and evening was dominated by the story of Vince McMahon officially retiring from WWE as both its CEO and the head of the creative team. Stephanie McMahon addressed his exit in the opening segment of SmackDown.

The blue brand also featured some storyline advancement with Pat McAfee and Baron Corbin, and Lacey Evans avoided another match by attacking her opponent when she did not see it coming.

Over on Rampage, certain issues with AEW booking its women's division have been known, but other patterns are starting to arise that are not ideal.

Let's take a look at some of what went down Friday night during our weekly three-hour block of wrestling.