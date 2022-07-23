Jerry West Shades JJ Redick Over Bob Cousy Comments: 'He Averaged 12 Points a Game'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Jerry West has fired back at JJ Redick over his comments about Bob Cousy playing against firemen and plumbers.

West specifically took a shot a Redick's stats, noting that he averaged only 12 points per game (Redick averaged 12.8 PPG) across 15 NBA seasons.

West's comments come after Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was "not Bob Cousy" in terms of being one of the NBA's greatest point guards.

Redick responded during an appearance on ESPN's First Take that Cousy "was being guarded by plumbers and firemen" and played during a time when there were "eight teams in the NBA and you had to win two playoff series."

Certainly it's hard to compare two players that played in very different eras, but there's no denying the greatness of both Cousy and Booker.