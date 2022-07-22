Dwight Smith, 1995 World Series Champion with Braves, Dies at 58

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Dwight Smith, who won a World Series as a member of the 1995 Atlanta Braves, has died at the age of 58.

The Braves issued a statement about Smith upon learning of his death on Friday:

Smith began his professional career after being selected in the third round of the 1984 draft by the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs called Smith up to the big leagues during the 1989 season. He posted a .324/.382/.493 slash line with 34 extra-base hits in 109 games as a rookie. The Florida native finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting to his teammate, Jerome Walton.

Smith would play the first five years of his career with the Cubs. He spent the 1994 season with the California Angels and Baltimore Orioles. The Braves acquired him prior to the 1995 campaign.

Atlanta used Smith as a part-time player for two seasons. He posted a .225/.304/.349 slash line with six homers and 37 RBI in 204 regular-season games with the Braves.

Smith appeared in nine of Atlanta's 14 postseason games in 1995. He went 3-for-7 as a pinch-hitter for manager Bobby Cox.

After the 1996 season, Smith retired from MLB. His son, Dwight Smith Jr., currently plays professional baseball with the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.