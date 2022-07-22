Sean McVay Optimistic Rams Contract Extension Will Get Done Before 2022 Season

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

After leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title this past season, Sean McVay is in for a pretty significant contract extension, and the head coach said Friday he's optimistic about striking a deal before the 2022 season begins.

"I do feel really good about the direction and all the conversations that have been had as it relates to myself and [GM Les Snead]," McVay told reporters.

McVay's optimism comes as little surprise after Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said in March that McVay was expected to receive an extension later in the offseason.

Since being hired as head coach of the Rams in 2017, McVay is 55-26 with a 7-3 playoff record and two Super Bowl appearances. L.A. gave him a contract extension after losing Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots and he has two years remaining on that deal.

McVay is currently on a contract reportedly worth $8.5 million per year and he is expected to become one of the NFL's highest-paid head coaches on his next deal.

There were rumors this offseason that McVay might retire and pursue a television role. However, he shot down those rumors, telling ESPN's Adam Schefter "that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super Bowl title."

Extending McVay is only one of L.A.'s priorities this summer as they also need to extend Snead.

That said, it seems like extending both McVay and Snead is an afterthought at this point with training camp set to begin next week. The focus is on the 2022 campaign and repeating as Super Bowl champions.