Green Bay Packers Will Bid to Host 2025, 2027 NFL Drafts

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will bid to host the 2025 and 2027 NFL drafts, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

Green Bay expects to win at least one of those bids, per team president Marc Murphy. The Packers bid on the 2024 version but lost the bid to the Detroit Lions.

The Packers did not bid to host the 2026 NFL draft because they are already hosting a college football game between Notre Dame and Wisconsin, according to Margaret Naczek of the Milwaukee Business Journal:

"We have very strong sense that we are going to get it one of those years. We think it will be great for our community. It will be good for the league and highlight the history and tradition of Lambeau. Now with Titletown, the development around the stadium and then the community just added a brand-new exhibition center, the Resch Expo, that we think will be integral to our effort when we do host the draft."

The Packers have yet to host the NFL draft and have been pursuing the opportunity to do so for a while now.

Green Bay was one of three finalists to host the 2024 version, but after losing the bid to Detroit, Murphy said in March that he was "optimistic" the Packers would be able to host the draft in the future.

Brad Toll, the president and CEO of tourism bureau Discover Green Bay, estimated at the time that the NFL draft would have an estimated $90 million economic impact on Wisconsin. If the draft were to head to Green Bay, festivities would likely be held at Resch Center/Resch Expo complex, Lambeau Field and the Titletown District.

Over the last several years, the draft has been held in Texas, Tennessee, Ohio and Nevada and was held virtually in 2020. Kansas City is set to host the 2023 draft.