WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 22

The new and vicious Viking Raiders battled Jinder Mahal and Shanky while New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods sat in on commentary.

The match never really got started as Erik and Ivar dominated, tossing Mahal into Kingston and Woods at ringside and winning via countout. They retreated rather than fighting New Day, despite having dominated that team every time they have encountered them in recent weeks.

This was not good, nor was it productive. It was also too short to matter.

After the break, The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre met in the ring for a promo segment in which The Scottish Warrior denounced Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns before adding "the other option isn't much better."

Verbal back and forth gave way to the announcement of a "good, old-fashioned Donnybrook" between the two on next week's show, with the winner to challenge for the top prize in the sport at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 2.

McIntyre and Sheamus are going to have a hell of a match but it cannot come soon enough. This feud has been dragged out entirely too long and the result has been diminishing returns.

The introduction of shillelaghs is unlikely to make things any better. Just let them beat the hell out of each other and the result will be the superb match we have long anticipated between them.

Result

The Viking Raiders defeated Mahal and Shanky, newly and viciously, via countout

Grade

D- for the match, C for the promo

Top Moments