Saints' Michael Thomas Dealing with Hamstring Injury, HC Dennis Allen Says

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Sunday.

Thomas has not appeared in either of the team's first two preseason games, and his status for the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday is unclear.

Thomas missed 26 games over the last two seasons because of an ankle injury.

During Week 1 of the 2020 campaign, the 29-year-old suffered an ankle issue and appeared in just seven games. Entering the 2021 season, he had a number of setbacks after undergoing surgery on his ankle later than the Saints would have liked, and he didn't appear in a single game that year.

Thomas did not participate in minicamp before the 2022 season, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the team was optimistic he would be medically cleared at some point early in training camp.

The Ohio State product was one of the best receivers in the NFL before his ankle injury. In 2019, he caught 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games. It marked his fourth straight season with at least 1,100 receiving yards.

The Saints will need Thomas to remain healthy throughout the 2022 season to help Jameis Winston and Co. compete in a tough NFC South. However, New Orleans should be able to remain competitive after drafting Chris Olave and signing Jarvis Landry in free agency.