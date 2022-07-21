Trades, Signings for Cardinals to Help Kyler Murray Meet Expectations of New Contract

0 of 3

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray have agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million ($160 million guaranteed) contract that ties him with the team through 2028, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former University of Oklahoma star is now the second-highest paid quarterback annually behind only the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Expectations will naturally be high for the four-year veteran after this monster deal, with the hope that Murray can lead this team to the Super Bowl.

The arrow is already pointing up in Arizona, though, after Murray led the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance since 2015. Arizona's 11 wins was also a franchise-high since that season as well.

With the franchise cornerstone now locked onto the team for nearly all of the 2020s, the question now is what the Cardinals will do to support Murray in hopes of earning the team's first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

On that note, here's a look at some trade and free-agent signing ideas that could put them in position to do so. The focus will be on moves the Cardinals can do before, during and after the 2022 season.