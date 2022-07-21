Senior British Open 2022: Stephen Ames, Glen Day Share Lead After Round 1

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Stephen Ames and Glen Day are pacing the field through the first round of the Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Ames and Day shot six under Thursday to claim a one-stroke advantage on Paul Broadhurst, Jerry Kelly, Kent Jones and Darren Clarke.

The 58-year-old was at one under when he made the turn and immediately moved up the leaderboard thanks to an eagle on No. 10. The Canadian remained bogey-free for the remainder of the round as he looks to win his first major tournament in the senior circuit.

Day didn't get off to a great start as he bogeyed No. 2. The 56-year-old quickly rebounded with a birdie on No. 3 and made the turn at two under.

By the time he approached the 18th tee, Day had moved to four under, and Ames probably felt good about maintaining sole possession of the lead. The American proceeded to eagle the last hole, going from fifth to first in the process.

A late surge catapulted Kelly into a share of third.

Walking onto the 14th tee, he was sitting at even par and not much of a factor. Five straight birdies to close out the round changed that. The Wisconsin native nearly aced the par-three 16th hole during the run, with his tee shot landing only feet away from the pin.

Broadhurst had an equally impressive approach on No. 14 to ultimately earn an eagle. The Englishman averted danger when his drive when his drive hooked a little too far left and watched the ball roll onto the green.

Padraig Harrington, a two-time Open Championship winner, is tied for seventh at four under. The Irishman hit his stride on the back nine, recording five birdies that included two on the final three holes.

Clarke, the 2011 Open champion, improved to four under with a birdie on No. 15. It looked like the Northern Irishman might remain two shots behind Ames to conclude the round before a birdie on the 18th hole leveled him up with Broadhurst, Kelly and Jones.

Another two-time Open champion is lurking among the outsiders through 18 holes. Ernie Els is tied for seventh at four under. He birdied Nos. 10 and 18 and eagled No. 14 while avoiding any bogeys.

Although Bernhard Langer was unable to lift the Claret Jug, finishing second in 1981 and 1984, he has four Senior Open titles to his name. A fifth could be incoming this weekend. At three under, Langer still has some work ahead to chase down Ames and Day but remains within striking distance being tied for 14th.

The Senior Open Championship will resume Friday morning at 2 a.m. ET. The trio of Todd Sapere, Steven Green and Richard Dinsdale will open play from the No. 1 tee.