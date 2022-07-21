Drew Brees Becomes Co-Owner of Pickleball Club After Tweet Joking About His Future

Josh Brasted/Getty Images for Crown Royal

Drew Brees' tweet about his future amid speculation that he might return to the NFL may have contained a hint about his actual plans, but it wasn't one that fans or analysts were expecting.

Per Chris Smith of the Sports Business Journal, Brees is now a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club that began play this season.

In response to a May report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that he wasn't returning to NBC Sports as an analyst, the future Hall of Famer said his plans for the future were "undecided," and he listed a number of possible things he could do.

One of the items Brees listed was training for the pickleball tour.

Brees retired from the NFL in March 2021. He was the league's all-time passing leader with 80,358 yards at the time of his retirement. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passed that mark in Week 4 against the New England Patriots last season.

While there's no indication that Brees is considering playing in games, the 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback does have a vested interest in the success of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club

The club also received an investment from Los Angeles Lakers co-owner Jim Buss. The Mad Drops previously played at a June tournament in Austin, Texas. They lost in the quarterfinals to BLQK.

Their next tournament will be at Newport Beach, California, from Aug. 5-7.