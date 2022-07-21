X

    J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funeral After Fan Tries to Sell His Jersey, Shoes

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 21, 2022

    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a Houston Texans fan pay for her grandfather's funeral.

    Watt reached out after the fan said she was selling a pair of Watt's signature Reebok sneakers to raise money for funeral expenses:

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. <br><br>I’m sorry for your loss.<br><br>🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL">https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL</a>

    Watt spent 10 years with the Texans and is one of the greatest players in franchise history. A five-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, he had 101 sacks in 128 games.

    Beyond his contributions on the field, the 33-year-old made just as big an impact off the field through his charitable exploits in the Houston region.

