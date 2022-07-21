Dallas Keuchel Reportedly DFA'd by Diamondbacks After Just 4 Starts

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The 34-year-old is expected to clear waivers and become a free agent.

Keuchel had already been designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox earlier this year before signing with Arizona. He made just four starts with his new team, totaling a 9.64 ERA and 1.821 WHIP in 18.2 innings.

In eight starts with the White Sox, the left-hander was 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA and 2.156 WHIP.

Keuchel allowed six or more earned runs in five of his 12 appearances in 2022.

The two-time All-Star is best-known for his time with the Houston Astros, going 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA across seven seasons. He won the Cy Young Award in 2015 and helped Houston win the World Series in 2017.

After a stop with the Atlanta Braves in 2019, Keuchel shone for the White Sox during the shortened 2020 season. He posted a 1.99 ERA in 11 starts and finished fifth in voting for the Cy Young, even earning MVP votes.

The veteran wasn't able to replicate this success in 2021, posting just a 5.58 ERA in 32 appearances. His 5.3 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings were both his worst marks since his rookie year in 2012.

These struggles continued in 2022, with his 4.8 walks and 13.5 hits allowed per nine innings especially an issue.

Keuchel will hope to get another chance as he seeks to reestablish himself as one of the top starters in the game.

Arizona will look for more production in the starting rotation after falling to 40-52, last place in the National League West.