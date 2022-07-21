X

Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Stephen Curry's Opening Speech at 2022 ESPY Awards

Doric SamJuly 21, 2022

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry continued his eventful offseason by hosting the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

Coming off his fourth NBA championship and first Finals MVP, Curry is now the ninth athlete ever to host the awards show that recognizes the best and brightest from the sports world. When he was announced as the host, the 34-year-old said he planned on "delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year."

Of course, the first highlight of any awards show is the opening speech, and Curry didn't disappoint.

Here's a look at some of the best reactions on social media after Curry's opening monologue.

ESPN @espn

Steph brought out the LeBron jokes early at the ESPYS 😂 <a href="https://t.co/FY4L1bmYfI">pic.twitter.com/FY4L1bmYfI</a>

Roger M. Groves @rgroveslaw

"I'm the 2nd NBA player to host the ESPYs. The 1st was LeBron James, after he LOST the NBA championship. This feels better." Steph Curry. <a href="https://t.co/YeR00nAA0I">pic.twitter.com/YeR00nAA0I</a>

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry: “It’s been an amazing year. But somehow I’m still getting overshadowed - by Draymond Green’s podcast.”

Complex Sports @ComplexSports

Draymond Green in the crowd watching Steph crack LeBron jokes <a href="https://t.co/1Chbz8NrbR">pic.twitter.com/1Chbz8NrbR</a>

bomani @bomani_jones

steph told the writers "i just wanna flex for about five minutes."

chan0.eth @chanodesigns

LMAO Steph told Grant Williams "I might let you wear a ring." <a href="https://t.co/YAn4NeHOar">pic.twitter.com/YAn4NeHOar</a>

ABC @ABCNetwork

.<a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> is already crushing it 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESPYS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESPYS</a>

ESPN @espn

.<a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> understands why <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> unretired 😂 <a href="https://t.co/SowA1QS6bz">pic.twitter.com/SowA1QS6bz</a>

Sean Mack @seanmackradio

Steph Curry getting hammered while hosting the ESPYs may actually get me to lock in to the broadcast

Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

i feel like they could have written better jokes for steph but his fit is great and he appears to be semi-drunk so i’m proud of him

Julie Stewart-Binks @JSB_TV

Steph Curry hosting an awards show while drinking scotch is the only way anyone should host anything

Curry was eventually joined on stage by comedian Jay Pharoah, and the two of them performed a musical number.

The opening speech was a solid start, but Curry has to stick the landing before we can truly judge him as a host. If the opening speech was any indication, Curry could potentially have a future in that role once his playing days are over.

