Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Stephen Curry's Opening Speech at 2022 ESPY Awards

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry continued his eventful offseason by hosting the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

Coming off his fourth NBA championship and first Finals MVP, Curry is now the ninth athlete ever to host the awards show that recognizes the best and brightest from the sports world. When he was announced as the host, the 34-year-old said he planned on "delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year."

Of course, the first highlight of any awards show is the opening speech, and Curry didn't disappoint.

Here's a look at some of the best reactions on social media after Curry's opening monologue.

Curry was eventually joined on stage by comedian Jay Pharoah, and the two of them performed a musical number.

The opening speech was a solid start, but Curry has to stick the landing before we can truly judge him as a host. If the opening speech was any indication, Curry could potentially have a future in that role once his playing days are over.