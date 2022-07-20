NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Given Permission to Seek Trade by 49ers amid Injury Rehab

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It appears that Jimmy Garoppolo's days in San Francisco are numbered.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers quarterback has been granted permission by the team to seek a trade as he continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery. Schefter added that Garoppolo is cleared to begin practicing, but San Francisco is taking a cautious approach with him.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August. He had suffered a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder during San Francisco's playoff win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Garoppolo has been the subject of trade speculation since the beginning of the offseason, but his procedure in March likely affected his market. With training camp set to begin next week, there aren't many teams who are still looking for help at the quarterback position.

Garoppolo is entering the final year of his contract and will make a base salary of $24.2 million. Any team that acquires him could look to adjust his 2022 salary by signing him to an extension.

The 30-year-old signal-caller is expendable as the 49ers are prepared to commit to Trey Lance as their starter for the 2022 season. The No. 3 overall pick last year, Lance has taken the reins under center throughout San Francisco's offseason program after appearing in just six games as a rookie.

While there aren't many obvious landing spots for Garoppolo at the moment, teams that deal with injuries in training camp would likely jump at the chance to add a quarterback who has Super Bowl experience.