Warriors' Draymond Green Predicts Donovan Mitchell Jazz Trade Will 'Take a While'

Podcast superstar and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is weighing in on the Donovan Mitchell trade speculation.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show (starts at 16:45 mark), the Golden State Warriors forward said he expects a Mitchell deal will "take a while" to get done because it's difficult for a team to trade a player of that caliber without making sure you have heard every possible offer that will be available.

Green isn't alone in thinking that Mitchell won't be moved in the near future.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday's episode of NBA Today that a deal for Mitchell could "take some time."

The New York Knicks have been viewed as the most likely landing spot for the three-time All-Star, but the asking price from the Jazz at this point appears to be astronomical.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on his Substack newsletter (via HoopsHype) that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has been seeking seven of the Knicks' available eight first-round picks in a trade for Mitchell.

The Knicks want to do the deal with only four or five of those draft picks.

Unless the Jazz decide they want to completely clean house after the Rudy Gobert trade earlier this month, there's no pressure on them to move Mitchell without getting exactly the deal they want.

Mitchell, 25, has three more guaranteed years left on his contract and a $37.1 million player option for 2025-26. There's no reason to think his value would change between now and the start of training camp, for instance, in September if he hasn't been traded by that point.

During his time with the Jazz, Mitchell has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of the past five seasons. He has led Utah to back-to-back Northwest Division titles.