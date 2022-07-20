Rob Gronkowski Explains NFL Retirement: 'It Was Definitely Time, It Just Felt Right'

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski reiterated he's walked away from the NFL for the final time.

"It was my decision to stop. It was definitely time. It just felt right," Gronkowski told ESPN's Jenna Laine in an interview released Wednesday.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection, who captured four Super Bowl titles alongside quarterback Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, isn't a fan of the term retirement at the age of 33, though.

"I'm not like really retired," Gronkowski said. "It's just from the game of football. ... It's not from life. ... When people start retiring, they start dying."

The biggest question since Gronkowski confirmed he was stepping away from football for the second time—he previously sat out the 2019 season—was whether he'd remain steadfast in his decision if Brady needed some help in Tampa Bay later in the year.

Gronk confirmed to Laine he's never going to suit back up, even under that scenario.

"Obviously I'll answer [the call]. It's the greatest of all time calling me. We have a great relationship, on and off the field," he said. "We're friends. ... But I wouldn't go back to football. I'm all set. I'm enjoying what I'm doing, and I'm enjoying trying to find what I really, really want to do next."

If Gronkowski is done for good, he'll finish his NFL career with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in 143 regular-season games. He added 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 scores across 22 postseason contests.

He was one of five tight ends selected to the league's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019 alongside Mike Ditka, Tony Gonzalez, John Mackey and Kellen Winslow Sr.

"I feel accomplished with my career, and, actually, it went way better than I ever thought it could have," Gronkowski told Laine.

The next stop on Gronk's football journey will be his Hall of Fame induction after the five-year waiting period following his retirement concludes.