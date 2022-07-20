Former NFL WR Charles Johnson Dies at Age 50; Won Super Bowl 36 with Patriots

Ronald Martinez

Former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson has died at the age of 50.

Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina, where Johnson previously worked as assistant athletic director, tweeted out condolences:

The University of Colorado football team, who Johnson played four seasons with from 1990-93, also sent a message to Johnson's family and friends:

Johnson was a first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1994 and was part of the 2001 New England Patriots team that upset the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36.

ABC 11 in North Carolina reported police were called to a hotel on Sunday afternoon. No cause of death for Johnson has been revealed, and an investigation is underway.

Johnson had a nine-year NFL career from 1994 to 2002. He was originally drafted No. 17 overall by the Steelers and spent five seasons with the club. The Colorado alum played in the Super Bowl in 1995 and 2001, winning in 2001.

His best season came in 1996, when he had 1,008 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 60 receptions.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Johnson as a free agent in February 1999. He led the team with seven receiving touchdowns and ranked second with 642 receiving yards during the 2000 season.

Johnson appeared in 14 games with the Patriots in 2001. His only appearance during their postseason run was in the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recorded 22 yards on two receptions in New England's 24-17 win.

The 2002 season was Johnson's final year in the NFL. He appeared in 16 games with the Buffalo Bills, recording three receptions for 39 yards.

Former NFL players Dwayne Washington, Torry Holt, Willie Parker were among the coaches who worked with Johnson during his time at Heritage High School.