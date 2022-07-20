NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Interest amid Donovan Mitchell Buzz

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

As the Utah Jazz potentially embark on a fire sale, they're receiving outside interest in veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones.

Jones reported on The Stein Line (via HoopsHype) that Bogdanovic has a trade market around the league. This comes amid questions over Donovan Mitchell's future in Salt Lake City.

Mitchell is signed for at least three more years, so Utah could theoretically keep him on the roster for the start of the 2022-23 season and continue to chase a playoff spot. In the event he wants to tear it all down, general manager Justin Zanik could be a busy man.

In addition to Mitchell, the Jazz have a number of players who could be attractive pieces for contending franchises. Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Patrick Beverley, Rudy Gay and Malik Beasley could all yield something of value to help further a rebuild.

Bogdanovic might be the strongest of Utah's secondary trade assets behind Mitchell.

The 33-year-old averaged 18.1 points and 4.3 rebounds and shot 38.7 percent from beyond the arc in 2021-22. Per NBA.com, he had a 58.0 percent effective field-goal rate on catch-and-shoot opportunities. He's the kind of offensive contributor who should fit seamlessly into another scheme and supporting cast.

Bogdanovic's $19.3 million expiring salary won't make it prohibitively difficult for the buying team to match up the money either.

Once it's clear the Croatian international is available to the highest bidder, he should have a pretty robust market.