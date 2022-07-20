Rebooking a Better Version of the WWE SummerSlam 2022 Match Card

1 of 7

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Veer

Veer has fallen by the wayside of late, left to wallow in creative purgatory as the writing team comes up with something better for him to do.

What better way to reintroduce him to relevancy than by having him attack Bobby Lashley and set up a battle of badasses for the United States Championship?

It sure beats another showdown between The All Mighty and Theory and gives the heel his first shot at a relatively high-profile title match against one of the most over stars in the company right now.

Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge: AJ Styles vs. Gunther

There is no chance WWE should roll through Nashville, home to Impact Wrestling, and not feature the guy who was so influential in the success of that promotion early on. The current card appears to have no place for AJ Styles, so this scenario creates one for him.

Gunther has already hinted at open challenges, so what better way to get The Phenomenal One on the card and provide fans a potential show-stealer than by pairing them up?

Gunther would go over, of course, but Styles would have the opportunity to give fans in Nashville a reminder of why he earned his nickname in the first place.

Riddle vs. Kevin Owens

Riddle vs. Kevin Owens would be the prototypical "there's nothing else better for them to do but they need to be on the card" match. It is somewhat disappointing given how integral they have been to WWE in 2022, but it happens in every promotion.

Regardless of why they are competing, the match would be very good, with both men proving to be workhorses for the company.

Riddle would likely go over to continue what has been a breakout year, but either man is over enough to weather a defeat, so either option is open.