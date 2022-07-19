Sean Payton Expects to Return to Coaching, Says There's 'No Way to Predict' Next Team

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who will work as a studio analyst for Fox Sports this NFL season, told USA Today's Jarrett Bell on Tuesday that he'll likely return to coaching at some point.

"Ultimately, do I think I'll get back in? Sure," he said. "There's no way to predict who that club might be. Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there's a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors."

