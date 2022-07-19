Deebo Samuel's Trainer Says WR 'About to Get Paid' amid 49ers Contract Rumors

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers fans looking for reasons to feel optimistic about Deebo Samuel's status with the team should look no further than a recent video posted on social media.

As David Lombardi of The Athletic noted, the wide receiver's trainer said "he about to get paid" while standing next to the playmaker in the clip. Lombardi suggested it was "yet another indication that Samuel's contractual status with the 49ers is headed in a very positive direction."

Linebacker Fred Warner discussed the wide receiver's contract situation with Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) and said, "I know there's a lot of time left, and the thing I can say about Deebo is he's an amazing player, as well as a teammate. That's my guy, so I know he'll get whatever he deserves. And I know, in good time, things will work themselves out."

Warner signed a five-year extension with San Francisco shortly before training camp in 2021.

Williams noted Samuel, who has been eligible for a contract extension since the end of the 2021 campaign, asked for a trade this offseason when negotiations appeared to stall and with him set to make $3.986 million in base salary in 2022.

That salary falls far below his production level considering the 2021 Pro Bowler tallied 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns to go with 365 yards and eight scores on the ground as a running threat as well.

He helped lead San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game and is in the middle of his prime at 26 years old.

What's more, a number of high-profile wide receivers have signed lucrative contracts or extensions this offseason, including Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Terry McLaurin and A.J. Brown.

Samuel proved he is one of the best wide receivers in the league last season and has surely taken note of so much contract activity at the position this offseason. His situation remains unresolved with training camp approaching, but it appears a payday is on its way if his trainer is to be believed.