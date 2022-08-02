Phillies' Bryce Harper Has Pins Removed From Thumb; Cleared to Ramp Up Injury Rehab

G Fiume/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper had pins removed from his left thumb Monday, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Zolecki noted Harper "can start to ramp up his rehab toward a return" as a result.

The reigning National League MVP had continued to tear the cover off the ball during the 2022 season. Through 64 games, he hit 15 home runs with a .599 slugging percentage and 174 OPS+.

Injuries have been the only thing that can slow down Harper, as he hasn't played since June 25.

The 2022 All-Star was diagnosed with a tear in his right UCL in May, which briefly took him out of the lineup and limited him to designated hitter duties for most of the season. Then he underwent surgery in June for a broken thumb after he was hit by a pitch in a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The Phillies didn't rule Harper out for the remainder of the year, but it was unclear when he'd be ready to step back on the field.

Philadelphia has improved its standing in the wild-card race, though, and holds the third spot in the NL. It was fifth and 2.5 games back June 25.

In the offseason, the front office attempted to address the team's biggest weakness—the bullpen—yet Philly was still dependent on Harper's production.

In his absence, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm have carried the offense, though the Phillies sank to 18th in MLB with a .710 OPS in July. They are 11th overall with a .727 mark.

The pitching staff picked up the slack, ranking seventh in the majors with a 3.33 ERA last month.