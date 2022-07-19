Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving 'Know' Trade Is 'Difficult' and 'Unlikely'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

While the Brooklyn Nets seek fair trades for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the two superstars reportedly no longer believe a deal will get done.

"They know behind the scenes that it's difficult, that it's unlikely to happen," a league source told Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. "The Nets also knew that they're going to make it so hard in the sense of the demands they're looking for in return, no one's going to meet that."

Durant initially requested a trade on June 30, immediately generating interest from nearly half the league, but there has reportedly been little traction on any deal.

"I think initially they plotted [to leave]," the source added, "and then they realized very quickly that it wasn't going to work."

The Nets have unsurprisingly had a high asking price for Durant, who is a 12-time All-Star and has four years left on his contract. However, the pact has also limited the market of teams capable of completing a deal.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said this month that the "bidding war isn't really hot right now" (:40-second mark).



Last week, Windhorst reported Brooklyn might keep the forward because of a lack of quality offers.

"At this point, the Nets' preferred situation is for Kevin Durant to stay with them," Windhorst said on Get Up (1:16 mark). "There is no trade they they've got that they like."

As for Irving, the most prominent link has been with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported talks "have not progressed."

Irving could have become a free agent this offseason, but he instead opted into the final year of his contract worth $36.5 million.

The result could be Durant and Irving staying with the Nets for at least another season as the team tries to live up to expectations after a disappointing 2021-22.

