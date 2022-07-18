Report: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis Speak, Commit to Lakers Future

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Despite a disappointing first year as teammates, the Los Angeles Lakers' Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are reportedly planning on sticking together for the 2022-23 season.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the three superstars had a phone conversation "with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work."

